Man charged in stabbing death of Independence woman

INDEPENDENCE (AP) — Authorities have charged a Kansas City man with fatally stabbing a woman with a box cutter after she refused to let him sleep on her couch.

Prosecutors said in a news release that 26-year-old Cory King was charged Thursday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 63-year-old Louise Dickey. Prosecutors are requesting $500,000 bond. It wasn't immediately known if he had an attorney.

Court records say Dickey was found dead Tuesday night after a neighbor noticed her vehicle was missing. The vehicle was found at a convenience store, where surveillance footage showed King attempting to use Dickey's debit card at an ATM.

Police found King at a motel. Court records say he told authorities he was high on marijuana and Xanax when he killed Dickey.