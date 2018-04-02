Man Charged In Stabbing Death Of Marshall Woman

MARSHALL (AP) - A 45-year-old man has been charged in the stabbing death of a woman from the mid-Missouri town of Marshall.

Terry Thompson of Marshall was charged Friday in Saline County with one count each of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

The Marshall Democrat-News reports that Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers took Thompson into custody Thursday night in Clarksville. The Mississippi River town is about 120 miles east of Marshall.

Thompson is accused in the death of 32-year-old Rebecca Fisher. She was lying on the porch of her home when emergency workers arrived Wednesday night. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.