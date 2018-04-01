Man Charged with 2nd-degree murder in wife's death

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

NEOSHO (AP) - A southwest Missouri man suspected of shooting and killing his wife before turning the gun on himself Saturday night is expected to survive. Newton County deputies say 41-year-old Kenneth Daugherty is being charged with second-degree murder after his condition was upgraded to stable Monday at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin. Authorities say Daugherty shot himself between the eyes with a 22-caliber rifle after fatally shooting his 46-year-old wife, Brenda Sue Daugherty, at their trailer home south of Neosho. Sheriff Ken Copeland said Daugherty is under armed guard at the hospital. The second-degree murder charge carries a $1 million bond.