Man charged with assaulting woman hours after posting bond

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Authorities say a Springfield man sexually assaulted a woman while on house arrest and wearing a GPS monitor just hours after being released from jail.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 33-year-old Anthony Evans is now jailed without bond in two sexual assault cases.

Prosecutors said in a bond recommendation document that Evans assaulted one of the women Sept. 20 after posting $90,000 in bonds from four unrelated cases. The GPS monitor he was wearing when he was arrested wasn't providing information about his location because it hadn't been charged properly.

Authorities say the other assault occurred in February 2014 and that a crime lab backup delayed prosecution.

Evans has an extensive criminal history, including a past domestic assault conviction. No attorney is listed for Evans in the new cases.