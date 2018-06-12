Man charged with filming teens with hidden camera

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri Department of Corrections employee is charged with using a hidden camera to film teenage girls getting out of the shower.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 35 -year-old Nathaniel Mares, of Licking, was charged this month in federal court with producing child porn. His attorney didn't immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press.

A criminal complaint says a family member found 31 of Mares' flash drives while cleaning in December. The complaints say the family member put one of the flash drives into her computer and discovered videos of two teenage girls getting in and out of the shower. Prosecutors say another video focused on girls in swimsuits at a public pool.

Mares worked as a corrections officer at the South Central Missouri Correctional Facility in Licking.