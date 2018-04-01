Man Charged with Firing Shots Inside Mo. Church

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- A man accused of firing two shots inside a southern Missouri church faces criminal charges.

48-year-old Earnest Smith of Hartville was charged Monday in Wright County with first-degree assault, discharging a firearm into a habitable structure, unlawful use of a weapon, making a terrorist threat and armed criminal action. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

The gunfire erupted Sunday morning at the First Baptist Church in Norwood. One of the men who tackled Smith suffered a minor shoulder injury during the struggle. No one else was hurt.

Smith told authorities that he was mad at the pastor and the church members because they had "lied about him." The probable cause statement said Smith also had been involved in a June 9 disturbance at the church.