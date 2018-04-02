Man charged with five murders granted a new judge

MONTGOMERY CITY - A Montgomery circuit court approved a request for a new judge made by a man charged with five murders.

Forty-year-old Pablo Serrano-Vitorino, accused of murdering four men in Kansas City, Kansas and a man in Montgomery County, Missouri, also requested a new venue, which will be decided by the new judge at a later date.

Serrano-Vitorino pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of a Missouri man. Prosecutors said he shot four men to death in Kansas City, Kansas, March 7 and then fled to Missouri. According to prosecutors, he shot and killed Randy Nordman the next day during a confrontation in Nordman's garage in New Florence.

The state of Missouri is seeking the death penalty against Serrano-Vitorino.