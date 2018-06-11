Man charged with homicide in central Missouri man's death

By: The Associated Press

ROLLA (AP) - A 27-year-old man was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of a central Missouri man.

Joshua M. Toole of Rolla was charged in the death Friday of 30-year-old Daniel Hunter.

The Rolla Daily News reports Hunter was Toole's girlfriend's ex-husband.

Police said the woman called police to report Toole was en route to a home to shoot her ex-husband. When officers arrived within minutes of receiving the call they found a man standing over the victim's body.

Police said in a news release the suspect shot the victim several times after a brief struggle.