Man charged with killing 2, wounding 1 after rap battle

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities say a Kansas City man who was naked when he was arrested has been charged with fatally shooting two people and wounding a third after a rap battle erupted inside a minivan.

Thirty-year-old Robert Townsend is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of 33-year-old Marquis Clark and 37-year-old Shakeisha Urassa. He also is charged with first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

After Monday's shooting, the surviving gunshot victim walked into a hotel and collapsed. Court records say he told police that Townsend started shooting after an argument about rap and that "everyone was dead." Townsend told investigators he heard shots before opening fire, but investigators found no evidence to support his claim.