Man Charged with Killing Bicyclist

1 decade 2 years 2 days ago Wednesday, April 05 2006 Apr 5, 2006 Wednesday, April 05, 2006 1:06:41 PM CDT April 05, 2006 in News
AP-MO--BicycleShooting 11-23 0091 AP-MO--Bicycle Shooting Police charge man for fatal shooting of bicyclist KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Police have charged a 19-year-old Kansas City man in the shooting death Sunday morning of a man riding his bicycle home from work. Raphael Willis faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Robert Osborn. Authorities say Osborn was halfway home in the four-mile ride from the Hy-Vee he worked at in Independence when he was shot. A co-worker found him and called for emergency help. (Copyright 2005 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-11-23-05 1238EST

Members of the community shave their heads for a good cause
Members of the community shave their heads for a good cause
COLUMBIA - MU Medical School Students, MU Health Workers and members of the community shaved their heads for a good... More >>
10 hours ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 7:43:00 PM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Attempted Osage County bank robbery results in arrest
Attempted Osage County bank robbery results in arrest
CHAMOIS - An attempted bank robbery on Saturday morning resulted in one suspect's arrest, according to a Facebook post by... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 6:32:00 PM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Missouri governor's lawyer asks panel to delay probe report
Missouri governor's lawyer asks panel to delay probe report
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' personal attorney is asking a state House committee investigating Greitens'... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 5:15:28 PM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Riders on the Orphan Train teach people about history
Riders on the Orphan Train teach people about history
FULTON - People packed into a small room in the Callaway County Public Library Saturday to learn about the Orphan... More >>
14 hours ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 3:57:00 PM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

MizzouThon dances toward $1 million pledge
MizzouThon dances toward $1 million pledge
COLUMBIA - MizzouThon ’s “Main Event” took place Saturday with over a thousand participants signed up to dance 13.1 hours.... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 2:44:00 PM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Owner of waterpark where boy died probed over home dispute
Owner of waterpark where boy died probed over home dispute
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The co-owner of a Kansas waterpark where a 10-year-old boy was decapitated on a raft... More >>
15 hours ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 2:42:40 PM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Superintendent strikes back at home-grown esports tournament
Superintendent strikes back at home-grown esports tournament
COLUMBIA - Two educators went head to head at the Midwest Campus Clash and Gaming Expo at the Columbia College... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 1:13:00 PM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Convicted rapist sentenced for abuse of 2 young girls
Convicted rapist sentenced for abuse of 2 young girls
PLATTE CITY, Mo.— A Kansas City man who previously was convicted of rape has been sentenced to 40 years in... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 12:12:00 PM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Runners bear the cold in a race to honor survivors of fallen officers
Runners bear the cold in a race to honor survivors of fallen officers
COLUMBIA - The 20-degree weather on Saturday morning did not stop the thousands of people who showed up to run... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 11:58:00 AM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Gov. Greitens' attorney tries to toss Confide case
Gov. Greitens' attorney tries to toss Confide case
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An attorney for Gov. Eric Greitens on Friday argued a Cole County judge should... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, April 07 2018 Apr 7, 2018 Saturday, April 07, 2018 4:31:00 AM CDT April 07, 2018 in News

Columbia's home-grown gaming tournament returns
Columbia's home-grown gaming tournament returns
COLUMBIA – The Midwest Campus Clash is back for a second year with the same elimination-style tournament, but this time... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 9:04:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

State Geography Bee winner advances to national competition
State Geography Bee winner advances to national competition
MOBERLY - Geography whizzes from across Missouri competed in the 30th annual state-level competition of the National Geographic Bee held... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 7:37:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

2 adults, 2 children safe after house fire
2 adults, 2 children safe after house fire
COLUMBIA - A fire damaged a home on East Richland Road Friday. Two adults and two children made it out... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 7:20:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Some Columbians concerned about water safety despite state-wide award
Some Columbians concerned about water safety despite state-wide award
COLUMBIA - Columbia Water and Light won the Missouri section of the 2018 Water Works Association Drinking Water Taste Contest.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 7:13:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Designer of waterslide where boy died returning to Kansas
Designer of waterslide where boy died returning to Kansas
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The designer of a waterslide at a Kansas waterpark where a 10-year-old boy was decapitated... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 5:35:52 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

New Bloomfield High School students host mock crash event
New Bloomfield High School students host mock crash event
NEW BLOOMFIELD - New Bloomfield High School's student council hosted a mock crash event to send a message to the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 3:45:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri governor willing to send troops to border
Missouri governor willing to send troops to border
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Eric Greitens is willing to send National Guard troops to the Mexican border... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 3:41:46 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Blind address barriers and misconceptions
Blind address barriers and misconceptions
JEFFERSON CITY - Different, but equal. Blind individuals took a stand against the offensive misconceptions that label them as unequal... More >>
1 day ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 3:11:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News
