Man Charged with Killing Bicyclist

AP-MO--BicycleShooting 11-23 0091 AP-MO--Bicycle Shooting Police charge man for fatal shooting of bicyclist KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Police have charged a 19-year-old Kansas City man in the shooting death Sunday morning of a man riding his bicycle home from work. Raphael Willis faces charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Robert Osborn. Authorities say Osborn was halfway home in the four-mile ride from the Hy-Vee he worked at in Independence when he was shot. A co-worker found him and called for emergency help. (Copyright 2005 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-11-23-05 1238EST