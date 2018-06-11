Man charged with killing bouncer on opening night

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 33-year-old St. Louis man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a north St. Louis County bar bouncer.

Thirty-year-old Herbert Burnett was shot to death late Saturday night while working at Knockout Bar & Grill. It was the club's opening night.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Jamal T. Martin of the city's Walnut Park neighborhood was charged Monday in connection with Burnett's death.

Police say Burnett was killed after he told the shooter to leave the bar. Martin remains in the St. Louis County Jail on a $1 million, cash-only bond

Two hours after Burnett was killed, another fatal shooting occurred at a sports bar one half-mile away. Police say 28-year-old Brandon Ferguson died after a parking lot fight.