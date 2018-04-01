Man charged with manslaughter in alleged drunk-driving wreck

FLORISSANT (AP) — A St. Louis County man is now charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter in the Thanksgiving night accident that killed a 6-year-old girl.

Six-year-old Dezirae Thayer was in a relative's car that stalled on a Florissant road Thursday night and was struck from behind. The child died Friday.

Police say 31-year-old Daniel Meade of Florissant was intoxicated when his car caused the fatal accident. He was originally charged with driving while intoxicated and second-degree assault. Prosecutors upgraded the assault charge to manslaughter on Monday.

Meade is jailed on $150,000 bond and does not have a listed attorney.