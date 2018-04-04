Man Charged with Manslaughter in Teen's Death

ST. CLAIR (AP) — An eastern Missouri man is facing a manslaughter charge following the death of his girlfriend's 18-year-old son.

A source reports that 41-year-old Richard Sears of rural Franklin County is charged with involuntary manslaughter. Sears is jailed on $50,000 cash-only bond and does not have a listed attorney.

Sheriff Gary Toelke says Sears and his girlfriend got into an argument around 2 a.m. Friday. The victim, 18-year-old Matthew Indelicato, was struck when he tried to intervene.

Authorities say the teen then suffered an asthma attack and stopped breathing. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.