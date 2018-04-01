Man Charged with Second-Degree Buglary and Felony Stealing

SPRINGFIELD - Authorities arrested a 46-year-old man charged with second-degree burglary and felony stealing.

Stacy Roy Eason of Houston, Mo. in Texas County, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and was taken into custody.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Eason on Sept. 25.

Eason had been investigated by numerous law enforcement agencies throughout the state for running a con on senior females to get inside their homes then steal from them.

Bond is set at $25,000 as a result of an investigation by the Vienna Police Department.