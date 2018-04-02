Man charged with sex crime involving Missouri child

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A man allegedly arrested at a Jackson County truck stop with a 13-year-old girl has been charged with a federal sex crime.

The Kansas City Star reports 25-year-old Dominic Keith Pearson was charged Wednesday with attempting to entice a minor to engage in illicit sexual activity.

According to an affidavit, the child was reported missing from her home in Springfield on Jan. 8. Investigators say they found a series of cell phone messages, indicating that Pearson was traveling to meet the child.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office says the two were located in a truckers lounge at a Petro Truck Stop near Oak Grove on Jan. 10.

Online records do not list an attorney for Pearson.