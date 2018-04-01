Man Charged with Threatening Violence

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis County man has been charged with threatening violence at his 10-year high school reunion.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 28-year-old Andrew Middleton was charged Friday with making a terroristic threat. Bail was set at $25,000 cash. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Middleton is accused of posting several threatening status updates to his Facebook page and a Facebook page created to promote the reunion. Court documents say the reunion had been scheduled for Saturday night but was canceled because of the threats.

Middleton allowed police to search his apartment, and officers found five loaded firearms, a variety of ammunition and a 12-inch knife. Middleton said he was drunk and wrote the comments only "to get a rise out of people."