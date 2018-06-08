Man charged with wounding wife outside her workplace

By: The Associated Press

CLAYTON (AP) - A suburban man is accused of shooting and wounding his wife outside a nursing home where she worked.

St. Louis County prosecutors charged 50-year-old Robert L. Yancey on Tuesday with armed criminal action and second-degree domestic assault.

Authorities alleged Yancey shot his wife about 6 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of Friendship Village in Chesterfield, west of St. Louis. Police said the victim was shot after Yancey tried to strike her in the face with the gun, which caused the weapon to discharge.

The woman's injuries were described as not life-threatening.

Yancey turned himself in to authorities about five hours later. The motive for the shooting was not released.

Online court records do not show whether Yancey has an attorney. Yancey was ordered jailed on $75,000 bond.