Man Claiming to Be Catholic Clergy Soliciting Donations

JEFFERSON CITY - The Diocese of Jefferson City said it has been notified that a man claiming to be a Catholic Clergy member has been falsely soliciting money for donations.

The diocese said the man has been posing as a Roman Catholic priest or monk claiming to have plans to build a convent or monastery.

Howard County Sheriff Cpt. Jeff Glandon said the man purchased land in Armstrong, Mo. in Howard County. He said the man intended to use the land to build a covenant and monastery. The land is the site of an old vacant church.

The individual is using the name "Ryan Scott," "Abbot Ryan St. Anne Gevelingers, O.S.B.," "Most Reverend & Lord Abbott Ryan (St. Anne) Gevelinger, O.S.B." or a combination of these names. To the diocese's knowledge, the individual is not a validly ordained Roman Catholic priest.

The individual does not have the permission of Bishop John R. Gaydos to establish a convent of monastery in the Diocese of Jefferson City.

Similar warnings have been issued in Wisconsin, North Dakota, Illinois and Iowa.



Anyone who encounters this individual is asked to notify police.

(Editor's Note: This story has been edited to remove a specific reference to Salisbury, Mo. police. The story also has added information from the Howard County sheriff.)