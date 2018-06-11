Man closer to trial in 6-year-old girl's death in Branson

By: The Associated Press

FORSYTH, Mo. (AP) — A man accused of killing a 6-year-old girl in Branson is closer to trial.

A preliminary hearing was held Wednesday for 57-year-old John Roberts, who's charged with first-degree murder in the 2015 death of Jasmine Miller.

Prosecutors allege Roberts killed the girl at the Windsor Inn in Branson. They say her partially clothed body was found under the bed in Roberts' room.

The Springfield News-Leader reports two Branson police officers and the inn's manager testified at Wednesday's hearing. An arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 28.

Branson police detective Sean Barnwell testified Roberts told him he squeezed the girl too hard on the day she went missing in February 2015.

Roberts' attorney has argued Roberts is not mentally competent to stand trial but a judge has already ruled against that motion.