Man connected to 2017 Columbia homicide pleads guilty

COLUMBIA-- A man pleaded guilty Monday to charges connected to a homicide case in the summer of 2017.

Willie Higgens was charged with tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was arrested in July after detectives connected him to a shooting that left one man dead.

Officers said Damian Ramon Davis died from a gunshot wound following an incident in the 2700 block of Quail Drive.

No one has been charged with murder in connection with this case.

Higgins is scheduled for a hearing on April 19 in Boone County.