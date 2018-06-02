Man Connected to Columbia Assault Arrested in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - One man connected to a July Assault has been arrested in St. Louis and transported by the Boone County Sheriff's Department.

Corey R. Jordan was identified as one of the suspects of the July assault and has been on the run since.

The assault occurred July 3rd of this year when an adult victim was getting out of his car at 2600 Jacobs Place in Columbia. He was approached by three black males, two with handguns. The suspects then assaulted the victim, took his money, and forced the black male to get into the trunk of his car. The suspects then went into the victim's home and assaulted his wife.