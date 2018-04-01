Man connected to Waffle House shooting charged with murder

COLUMBIA - Columbia police are looking for a man who was allegedly involved in the events leading up to the deadly shooting of a man at a Waffle House on New Year's Day.

Boone County prosecutors filed charges against Matthew McMillan, 29, including second-degree murder, assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police said McMillan is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him should contact law enforcement immediately.

Court documents filed on Monday identified McMillan as one of two people involved in an argument early New Year's Day. A security guard trying to deescalate the situation ended up shooting Anthony Warren because the guard felt threatened at the scene. Warren later died of his injuries.

The complaint against McMillan said he is charged with murder because Warren died as a result of felony actions taken by McMillan. State law says a person can be charged with murder if "in the perpetration or the attempted perpetration of [a] felony...another person is killed as a result of the perpetration or attempted perpetration of such felony."

The security guard hasn't been charged with a crime; at a protest Tuesday night people called for the guard to be charged, demanding justice for Warren.