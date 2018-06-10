Man Convicted Again In Road Rage Killing

A Jackson County Circuit Court jury yesterday convicted James Peterson of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. His conviction on the same charges four years ago was overturned by an appeals court, which found ineffective defense by his lawyer. Prosecutors said Peterson shot Floyd Edwards on June 3, 2000, after a pickup truck in which Peterson was riding was forced to stop behind Edwards' car on a Kansas City street. Obscenities were exchanged before the truck's driver pulled into the left lane to pass. The altercation ended when Peterson, saying he thought Edwards had a gun, pulled a revolver and fired six shots. Months later Vincent identified Peterson as the killer.