Man convicted in 2013 fatal shooting of two men in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man accused in the shooting deaths of two men in a St. Louis neighborhood has been found guilty.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that 23-year-old Ryan Handson was found guilty Thursday of one count each of first-degree murder and second-degree murder, as well as two counts of armed criminal action and burglary.

Authorities said 22-year-old Justin Gordan and 21-year-old Devin Gordan were killed in a drug-related incident on Dec. 5, 2013, in the Greater Ville neighborhood.