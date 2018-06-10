Man convicted in deadly 2014 home invasion in St. Louis

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man faces up to seven years in prison now that he's been convicted of playing a role in a 2014 shooting death during a St. Louis home invasion.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported a St. Louis jury deliberated about 12 hours before finding 38-year-old Shawn Morgan guilty Thursday of involuntary manslaughter.

Jurors could not agree on a verdict on one count of burglary and two counts of armed criminal action.

Police said Morgan was one of two men who stormed a home in August 2014 after an earlier argument. Investigators said Morgan held one person at gunpoint while the other repeatedly shot 50-year-old Kelvin Dawson, killing him.

The suspected shooter has not been caught.

Morgan's sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 4.