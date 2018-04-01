Man Convicted in Editor's Killing Returns to Court

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Columbia man serving a 40-year sentence for the 2001 killing of a newspaper editor is returning to court with new evidence he hopes will prove his innocence.

Ryan Ferguson was convicted in 2005 of second-degree murder in the strangling of Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor Kent Heitholt. Colleagues said Heitholt was attacked while feeding a stray cat in the newspaper's parking lot.

Ferguson has convinced a Cole County judge that he deserves a new hearing based in part of the testimony of Charles Erickson, a former high school friend. Erickson pleaded guilty and received a lesser sentence but now says he acted alone.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, with a five-day evidentiary hearing to start on Monday.