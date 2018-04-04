Man convicted in New Year's 2016 shooting death

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City man has been convicted in a New Year's Day 2016 shooting that killed a man and left a woman wounded.

Thirty-one-year-old Ramon Boyd was found guilty Tuesday or voluntary manslaughter, second-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and leaving the scene of the shooting. A co-defendant, Destynie Wright, was sentenced previously to 32 years in prison for participating in the shooting in south Kansas City that killed Sederick Jones.

Witnesses told police the shooting happened following a New Year's Eve party at an event hall.

Police say investigators used blood evidence to link Wright to the shooting and found text messages to Boyd about Jones saying "come get him now!!!!!"