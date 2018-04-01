Man convicted in St. Louis County of double 2014 killing

CLAYTON (AP) — Sentencing is scheduled for next month for a St. Louis-area man convicted of the 2014 shooting deaths of two men.

A St. Louis County jury deliberated three hours Thursday before convicting 23-year-old Thomas Oates III of Jennings of two counts of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Jurors concluded that Oates killed 27-year-old Leon Davis of Jennings and 17-year-old Darrah Lane of St. Louis County. Their bodies were found in a car near a shopping center.

Police said Oates confessed to the killings.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 29.