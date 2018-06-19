Man Convicted of Killing Roommate for Heroin

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - A Springfield man faces life in prison without parole after being convicted of beating his roommate to death while stealing heroin.

Forty-year-old Jarrod Sirois was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder, meaning he will face life in prison without parole. Sirois' attorney had argued for a second-degree murder conviction, contending Sirois did not mean to kill Robert Pugh in July 2012.

The Springfield News-Leader reported testimony during the trial indicated Sirios used a metal pipe to beat Pugh while he slept on a couch at their Springfield home. Sirois told police he was trying to knock Pugh out to steal heroin in the couch cushions so he could kill himself.