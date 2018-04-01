Man convicted of looting store after Michael Brown's death

CLAYTON (AP) — A St. Louis County man has been found guilty of looting a Foot Locker store during riots that followed the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 30-year-old Steven Martin of Jennings was convicted Wednesday of second-degree burglary for stealing shoes on Aug. 11, 2014.

The crime occurred during riots after a white Ferguson police officer fatally shot Brown, who was 18, black and unarmed, on Aug. 9, 2014. A St. Louis County grand jury and the U.S. Department of Justice eventually cleared officer Darren Wilson of wrongdoing, and he resigned in November 2014.

Martin was among four men charged with breaking into the store. The others pleaded guilty to burglary or theft charges.