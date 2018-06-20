Man Convicted of Second Degree Murder

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A 48-year-old Kansas City man faces up to life in prison for the drunk driving death of a teenager.Mark Royal was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Brendan Johnson last November. Police said Royal's blood-alcohol content was almost three times the legal limit for driving.He refused to take a blood alcohol exam at the scene, but measured a .235 in a blood test done five hours later.Royal had three previous alcohol-related convictions, and was driving while his license was revoked when Johnson was killed.Prosecutors said they plan to ask that Royal be sentenced on the high end of the 10 years-to-life in prison term carried by the conviction. Royal's lawyer says he plans an appeal.