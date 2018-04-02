Man Convicted of Second-Degree Murder After Love Triangle

By: The Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - A Cape Girardeau man has been convicted of second-degree murder in a fatal shooting that arose from a love triangle.

Cape Girardeau Circuit Court Judge William Syler found 37-year-old Steven Williams guilty Wednesday in the September 2012 death of 38-year-old Darcus Purl.

Williams' attorneys had asked the judge to sentence him to voluntary manslaughter, arguing that the shooting was an act of fear and anger. They contended Williams was afraid an argument with Purl was escalating into a physical confrontation.

The Southeast Missourian reports Purl and Williams were both romantically involved with a neighbor, who twice tried to restrain Purl as he approached Williams before the shooting.

Sentencing was scheduled for July 21.