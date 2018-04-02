Man crashes motorcycle while fleeing Cape Girardeau police

By: The Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - A man was hospitalized after crashing his motorcycle while fleeing police in southeast Missouri.

The accident happened Monday in Cape Girardeau, and formal charges have not yet been filed.

The Southeast Missourian reported that an officer tried to stop the motorcyclist for speeding. The motorcyclist fled and the officer pursued him for about two blocks before stopping the pursuit out of safety concerns.

Police Sgt. Adam Glueck said police then received a report of a crash. Witnesses told authorities that the motorcyclist was speeding when he lost control after cresting a hill, and crashed into a dead-end barricade.

Details about the man's injuries have not been released.