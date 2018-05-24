Man dead, 14-year-old injured in crossfire of shooting

CLAYTON (AP) — A 25-year-old man is dead and a 14-year-old boy injured after a shooting in north St. Louis County.

The shooting happened at 5:40 p.m. Thursday. St. Louis County police say the adult, Deon Smith Jr., was involved in an exchange of gunfire. Police aren't sure why. No arrests have been made.

Smith was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The 14-year-old was walking in the area of the shooting when he was struck in the crossfire, suffering a wound to the leg. Police say he was not involved in the confrontation. His injury is considered non-life threatening.