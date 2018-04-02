Man dead after tree limb falls on him

COLUMBIA - A 25-year-old man died after a tree limb fell on him Wednesday afternoon, according to the Columbia Police Department.

The man was transported to a hospital where he was then pronounced dead.

At around 2 p.m. Columbia police officers went to the 3900 block of Deerfoot Way where Boone County Joint Communications told them about the tree limb falling.

A death investigation is still underway.