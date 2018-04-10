Man dead in St. Louis after gunfire with police, standoff

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police say a man who exchanged gunfire with officers during an hours-long standoff has been found dead.

Police spokeswoman Schron Jackson confirmed the 33-year-old suspect's death after the shooting late Friday but had no other immediate details. A news conference was expected Saturday.

Police say the confrontation happened after the suspect armed with a shotgun barricaded himself inside an apartment building.

The man's identity was not released.

No officers were injured.

The standoff forced the closure of several streets.