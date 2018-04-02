Man dies after being struck on bicycle

COLE COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle.

Troopers said 21-year-old Christopher Gill was riding his bike in a ditch along Heritage Highway 120 in Cole County.

Gill reportedly entered the highway as 46-year-old Jeffrey Thompson was driving southbound in his Chevrolet Blazer. The crash report said Thompson struck Gill.

Cole County deputies pronounced Gill dead at the scene. The report also said Gill did not use a safety device.