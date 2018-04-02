Man dies after deputies use stun gun on him outside St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH (AP) — A man died after deputies used a stun gun on him during an arrest outside St. Joseph.

Buchanan County Undersheriff Col. Bill Puett told The Kansas City Star that members of the office's Drug Strike Force encountered the man Wednesday while trying to serve an arrest warrant on another person south of St. Joseph. He said deputies got into a struggle with the man after he threatened them with a baseball bat.

Puett said deputies used a stun gun on the man while placing him under arrest. He says the man resisted, striking and biting at deputies.

Puett said after the arrest, the man became unresponsive and was taken to a hospital where he died. An autopsy is planned to determine the cause of death.

The man hasn't been identified.