Man dies after falling into Table Rock Lake

CAPE FAIR (AP) — Authorities say a man has died after falling off a small boat into Table Rock Lake.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a bystander dove into the lake and pulled 72-year-old Charles Canillas, of Galena, from the water Saturday in Stone County. Other bystanders administered CPR before he was transported to a hospital. The patrol says he was pronounced dead Sunday afternoon.