Man dies after falling into water at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Thursday a 71-year-old Lake Ozark man died Wednesday while trying to release a fish into the Lake of the Ozarks.

Troopers said Raymond Jorsch went to a dock in Emerald Bay Cove at 12:30 a.m. to release the fish and fell in the water. Authorities said he then drowned. MSHP said Jorsch was taken to Hedges-Scott funeral home in Camdenton.

This is the second fatality at the Lake of the Ozarks this year.