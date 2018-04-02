Man dies after falling off boat south of Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - Authorities said a man died after falling off a boat in a Mississippi River diversion channel.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said 57-year-old Brian K. Ourth, of Chaffee, was operating a trolling motor Monday when he fell into the water about three miles south of Cape Girardeau. The patrol said the boat was still in gear and floated away from Ourth.

Ourth's body was recovered about 2 ½ hours later. The Cape Girardeau coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.