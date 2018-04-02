Man dies after hit-and-run crash in southeast Missouri

By: The Associated Press

SIKESTON (AP) — Authorities say a Missouri man has died after a hit-and-run crash in southeast Missouri.

KFVS-TV (http://bit.ly/2ckJ1DL ) reports that the crash happened Monday night in Scott County. Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter says the victim was hit while walking along a road. A passerby found the man's body. The man's name wasn't immediately released.

Walter says the vehicle involved in the crash is missing a right mirror and has damage to the right headlight.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Missouri State Highway Patrol or the Sikeston Department of Public Safety.

