Man Dies After Train Hits Him in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - A man has died after a freight train struck him on the southern edge of St. Joseph.

The St. Joseph News-Press says the crash happened Saturday morning. At the time of the accident, it was windy and sprinkling. Police didn't know if the man might have slipped in his attempt to cross the tracks.

Det. Richard Shelton says police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the man. He says the man had brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing a black coat, a plaid shirt, camouflage pants and white tennis shoes.