Man Dies and Holts Summit Man Seriously Injured In Car Accident

MONTGOMERY COUNTY - One man died and a Holts Summit man was seriously injured Saturday morning after a car accident in Montgomery County.

Thirty-six-year-old Matthew Kovis from Wildwood, Mo. was traveling westbound on Mo 94, three miles east of Portland, when he cross the center line and hit another car. The accident happened just after 6:30 a.m. Kovis was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the other car, 29-year-old Adam Dothage from Holts Summit, was taken to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries.