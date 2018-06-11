Man dies in arson fire in Poplar Bluff; woman jailed

By: The Associated Press

POPLAR BLUFF (AP) — A southeast Missouri woman is accused of setting the fire that killed a man.

KFVS-TV reports that the fire broke out Sunday in an apartment building in Poplar Bluff. Firefighters pulled 57-year-old Tommy Younger from the fire, but he died on Monday.

Authorities determined the blaze was arson and questioned a 41-year-old woman. Police say she admitted setting the fire.

The woman is jailed, but formal charges were not filed as of Tuesday afternoon.