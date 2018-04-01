Man dies in fatal crash on Highway 54 in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY- One man died and another was seriously injured in an overnight crash in Callaway County Sunday.

According to online records, the crash happened south of Route H on Highway 54. Two cars were involved in the crash as the first car, a Jeep Cherokee, side swiped the second car, a Hyundai Sonata. The Jeep Cherokee then went through the median and overturned.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash at 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

25-year-old Cory Barnes of Fulton, who was a passenger in the Jeep Cherokee, died as a result of the crash. 46-year-old Kevin King, who was also in the car with Barnes, was seriously injured and taken to University Hospital.

According to the highway patrol crash report, Barnes and King were not wearing seat belts.