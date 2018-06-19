Man Dies in Fire at Former Missouri Towing Business

KINGDOM CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are investigating a fire that killed a 48-year-old man at a former Missouri towing company. The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that the body of William Reeg Junior was found Friday inside the burned structure, formerly Roger's Towing. He had been living in a residential area in the upper level of the building with a woman and her child.

The woman was able to escape, and the child wasn't home when the fire broke out Thursday night. The medical examiner conducted an autopsy and ruled that there was no sign of foul play.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office is assisting in the fire investigation. Authorities said the investigation will likely take weeks because of the size of the building and extent of the damage.