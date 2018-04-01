Man Dies in Flash Flooding in Southwest Missouri

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (AP) - Emergency workers have found the body of a man who was swept away in flash flooding at a low-water crossing in southwest Missouri. The Joplin Globe reports that emergency workers recovered the body of 72-year-old Gene Cable of Monett later on Friday.

Sergeant Mike Watson of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said two men tried to cross a low-water bridge on a Lawrence County road early Friday when their pickup truck was swept off the roadway. He said one of the men was able to get to safety.

Severe storms moved through the overnight Thursday and early Friday, pushing several waterways out of their banks. Major roadways were clear, but authorities said several low-water crossings in rural areas had flooded.