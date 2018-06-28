Man Dies in House Fire

ELLSINORE, Mo. (AP) - An autopsy is planned for the body of a 77-year-old man found after his home burned in southeast Missouri. The fire broke out Tuesday night in Ellsinore.

The Poplar Bluff Daily American Republic reports the body of the victim, Jesse Cates, was discovered early Wednesday in the charred remains of his home. The state fire marshal's office is investigating. The cause of the fire has not been determined.