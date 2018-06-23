Man Dies in Jump from Liberty Memorial

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A man was killed when he apparently jumped from the Liberty Memorial in Kansas City yesterday. A police spokesman says the death is being investigated as a suicide. Witnesses say the man jumped from the 217-foot tower about 2:30 p-m. A spokeswoman for the memorial says officials closed the deck, tower and two upper buildings, but kept the national World War One museum below the deck open. The closed sections will likely reopen in a few days. In 1994, a man jumped to his death from the tower, the only previously known suicide at the memorial.